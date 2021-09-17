Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 million, a P/E ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

