Mendel Money Management Has $244,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

