Mendel Money Management Sells 130 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mendel Money Management lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 48,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.86. 35,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,465. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

