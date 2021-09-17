Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 663 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

NYSE CI opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average is $236.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.