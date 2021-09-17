Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

