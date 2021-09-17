Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.