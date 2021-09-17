Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

