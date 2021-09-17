Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,537 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT opened at $341.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

