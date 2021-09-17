Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,838 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM opened at $120.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

