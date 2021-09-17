Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,286 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after buying an additional 1,167,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 533,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after buying an additional 508,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ opened at $49.71 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.