Michael Harold Vels Acquires 1,348 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels bought 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$38.80 on Friday. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$34.13 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.94.

Get Empire alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

EMP.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.