Michael Ross Sells 83,063 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,146,872.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$55.96. 1,221,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,201. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

