Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,633 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

