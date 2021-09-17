Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,287 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,544 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

