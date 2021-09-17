Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $942,564,000.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $295.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

