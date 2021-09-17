Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,169,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $682,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

