Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $599,000 Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $12.62 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

