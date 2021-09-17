Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,193,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $1,030,575.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Mimecast by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,137,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

