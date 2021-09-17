Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Short Interest Update

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,549 shares of company stock worth $9,696,632. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Mimecast by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

