Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $69.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,632. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

