MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $8.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. MiMedx Group traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 5714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 430,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $617.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

