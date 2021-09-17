MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 4.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 24,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 792,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

