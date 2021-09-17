Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mission Produce by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.