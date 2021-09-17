Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $224.61 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.