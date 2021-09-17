Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,226,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 474.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

