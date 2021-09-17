Mission Wealth Management LP Has $928,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $663.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

