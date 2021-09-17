Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK opened at $71.99 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.