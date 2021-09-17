Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,691 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after acquiring an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $77,730,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,544,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.48 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

