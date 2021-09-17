Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.25.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $876.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $789.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.61. The stock has a market cap of $358.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $351.09 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

