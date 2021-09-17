Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $665.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.20. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

