Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in News by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.65. 28,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,204. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

