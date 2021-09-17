Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.06. 21,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

