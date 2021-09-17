Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 530 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.28. 11,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,703. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

