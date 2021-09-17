Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $74,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,548,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,852.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

