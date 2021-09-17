Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $95,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.76. The company had a trading volume of 120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,700. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

