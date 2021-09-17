Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $755.44. The stock had a trading volume of 789,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $747.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $699.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.