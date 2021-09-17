Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 420 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $196.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

