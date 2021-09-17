Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $265,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $755.44. The company had a trading volume of 789,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122,938. The company has a market cap of $747.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $699.50 and its 200-day moving average is $669.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.