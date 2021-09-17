MonaCoin Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $102.18 million and $3.74 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.52 or 0.07309771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00381975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.28 or 0.01316405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00120438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00547677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.00506971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00338869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006324 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

