Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

