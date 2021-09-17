Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $498.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.18. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $244.03 and a 52 week high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.89.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

