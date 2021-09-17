Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

