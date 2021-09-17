MoonSwap Price Up 1% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $139,463.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00388070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

