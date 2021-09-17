Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 10,938 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 116.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.