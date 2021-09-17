Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 29,397 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

