Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

