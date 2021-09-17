Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.66 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

