Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 151,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,421. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

