Morgan Stanley Raises Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $42.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.53.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

