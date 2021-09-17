Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,189,569 shares of company stock valued at $319,883,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.